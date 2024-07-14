Planet Football’s Ultimate England quiz: 30 questions to really test your Three Lions knowledge

Welcome to Planet Football’s bumper quiz celebrating the illustrious – and not-so-illustrious – history of the England national football team.

Delve into the heart of English footballing excellence and infamy as we test your knowledge and passion for the Three Lions. From the triumph of the 1966 World Cup to the many heartbreaks suffered since, this 30-question multiple-choice quiz ought to get you thinking.

Explore the rich tapestry of England’s footballing heritage, from the heroes of ’66 who lifted the Jules Rimet Trophy to the modern-day stars carrying on the legacy under Gareth Southgate, not forgetting the many years of misery in between.

Whether you’re a seasoned aficionado or a newcomer to the world of English football, there’s something here for everyone.

