Planet Football’s ultimate Premier League quiz: 30 questions to test your knowledge

Welcome to Planet Football’s ultimate Premier League quiz, featuring 30 tough questions on the popular competition in world football.

Do you know your Curbishleys from your Contes? Are you an Aguero or an Ali Dia? Dive into the heart of English football with a multiple-choice quiz designed to challenge even the most seasoned fans. From legendary moments to current stars, this covers it all.

Explore the rich history, iconic players, and unforgettable matches that have shaped the English top flight since its shiny rebrand in 1992.

Sharpen your skills, showcase your knowledge, and compete with others to see who reigns supreme. Our score to beat from Planet Football towers is 22/30. Good luck.

Once you’ve had a go at this one, why not have a go at our bumper quiz of naming every player to notch 50+ Premier League goals and assists?

If you’ve not already, sign up for a Planet Sport account to access hints for those tricky answers, to reveal the ones you’ve missed, and to register your score on the leaderboard.

Good luck, and don’t forget to tweet us your scores at @planetfutebol.

NEXT QUIZ: Can you name every manager to win a title in Europe’s major leagues since 2000?