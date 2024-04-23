Can you name which clubs these 20 USMNT stars are playing for in 2024?

Never before have players from the United States Men’s National Team been at so many top clubs across Europe. But how well do you know the whereabouts of the biggest stars of American soccer?

We’ve compiled a quiz featuring 20 players that have been capped at international level by the United States. Your challenge? Tell us which clubs they’re currently playing for in 2024.

There’s a range of difficulties to be found within. We’ve included a few easy ones – some of the first names on Gregg Berhalter’s teamsheet that are plying their trade for some of the biggest clubs in world football.

But there are also quite a few more difficult ones; players that haven’t been capped for a few years and have faded away into relative obscurity.

If you think you know where a particular player is, type your answer in the box.

You don’t have to match each player to each club, so you might be wrong about one player but get the right club for another.

Another strategy would be to guess clubs across world football where you can imagine that some of these USMNT internationals have ended up – and there’s every chance you’ll get lucky.

You’ve got 15 minutes, and you’ll have to make do with pure knowledge, or solid guesswork, because we’re not providing you with any clues for this one.

