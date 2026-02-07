Your weekend is here, and what better way to get started than with Planet Football’s famous Saturday quiz?

This time around there are questions on Arsenal’s last League Cup final appearance, Tottenham against Manchester United, World Cup managers and plenty more miscellany.

The score to beat from Planet Football HQ this week is 7/10.

If this puts you in the mood for another quiz, why not try our brand new Ultimate Premier League 2010s nostalgia quiz?

If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode.

Good luck and don’t forget to tweet us your scores @planetfutebol.

NEXT QUIZ: Can you name the top English goalscorer from every Premier League season?