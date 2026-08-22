The 2026-27 season is officially underway. What better way to get started than with the return of Planet Football’s famous Saturday quiz?

This time around, there are questions on Arsenal’s league titles, Jose Mourinho’s Real Madrid history, Football League nicknames, second-tier champions and plenty more.

The score to beat from Planet Football HQ this week is 7/10.

If this puts you in the mood for another quiz, why not try name the first goalscorer from every Premier League season?

If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode.

Good luck and don’t forget to tweet us your scores @planetfutebol.

NEXT QUIZ: Can you name every player to score 10+ Premier League goals 2025-26?