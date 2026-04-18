Your weekend has arrived with Planet Football’s big Saturday quiz.

This time around we’ve got questions on the big talking points of the week, including Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona, Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid, Kylian Mbappe’s (lack of) trophies and Arsenal’s recent record away to Man City. We love this stage of the season.

You know the deal here. Ten questions. All multiple-choice. You just have to click one of the four potential answers you think is correct.

The score to beat from the Planet Football office this week is 6/10.

If this puts you in the mood for another quiz, why not try name the top 50 goalscorers across Europe’s major leagues since 2000?

If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode.

Good luck and don’t forget to tweet us your scores @planetfutebol.

NEXT QUIZ: The hardest Premier League quiz ever: 20 questions that only experts will know

