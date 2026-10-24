These two feature in this week's tricky quiz.

The weekend is here and we’ve got another packed schedule of Premier League football to enjoy, with El Clasico also taking place on Sunday.

There’s always time for the famous Planet Football weekend quiz, though. This time we’ve got questions about Jose Mourinho, Cristiano Ronaldo, Michael Carrick, the Ballon d’Or, obscure European clubs and plenty more.

Our score to beat is 4/10. Tricky one, this week.

Once you’ve had a go, why not see if you can name The Athletic’s 100 greatest footballers of all time?

If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode.

Good luck and don’t forget to tweet us your scores @planetfutebol.

NEXT QUIZ: Can you name the top three of every Ballon d’Or award of the 2010s?

