Your weekend has arrived – Planet Football’s big quiz is here to get it started. This time we’ve got questions on Champions League four-goal hauls after Anthony Gordon’s midweek heroics, new Spurs boss Igor Tudor, Aston Villa vs Leeds and the year Frank Lampard and Steven Gerrard made the Ballon d’Or podium.

You know the drill. Ten questions. All multiple-choice. You just have to click one of the four potential answers you think is correct.

The score to beat from the Planet Football office this week is 7/10.

If this puts you in the mood for another quiz, why not try our latest mega 2010s nostalgia quiz on the Champions League?

If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode.

Good luck and don’t forget to tweet us your scores @planetfutebol.

NEXT QUIZ: Can you name every 30+ goal season in Europe’s top five leagues since 2000?

