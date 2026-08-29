We’re now a whole week into the new Premier League season already. But how closely have you been paying attention to it and everything around it?

It’s time for another edition of our famous Saturday quiz. This time, there are questions on the Premier League’s opening weekend, the Champions League draw, the EFL Cup, and yes, we’ve even snuck one in inspired by the late Dolly Parton (RIP).

Our score to beat is 8/10.

If you fancy having a go at another quiz after this, why not see if you can name every English club to compete in the Europa League?

If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode.

Good luck and don’t forget to tweet us your scores @planetfutebol.

NEXT QUIZ: Can you name every Champions League team in 2026-27?

