It’s Saturday morning. There’s no better way to get started than with Planet Football’s big weekend quiz.

This time around we’ve got questions on Manchester derby red cards, FPL, Lionel Messi’s Argentina farewell and Harry Kane’s century of Bundesliga goals.

You know the deal. Ten questions. All multiple-choice. You just have to click one of the four potential answers you think is correct.

This one’s tricky – the score to beat from the Planet Football office is 6/10.

If this puts you in the mood for another quiz, why not try name the top 20 goalscorers in English top-flight history?

If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode.

Good luck and don’t forget to tweet us your scores @planetfutebol.

NEXT QUIZ: Can you name every stadium to have hosted Premier League football?