It’s Saturday, there’s a bumper list of fixtures ahead and Planet Football’s famous football quiz is here to get your weekend started.

This time we’ve got questions on Lionel Messi’s team-mates, Cristiano Ronaldo’s latest business venture, a population-themed question on Bodo/Glimt, Galatarasay’s last journey into the Champions League knockout stages, the race for the European Golden Shoe and plenty more trivia.

You know the deal by now, right? Ten questions. All multiple-choice. You just have to click one of the four potential answers you think is correct.

The score to beat from the Planet Football office this week is 6/10.

If this puts you in the mood for another quiz, why not try our latest Wikipedia footballer quiz on serial loanees?

If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode.

Good luck and don’t forget to tweet us your scores @planetfutebol.

NEXT QUIZ: Can you name every Englishman to score in the Champions League?