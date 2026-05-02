The weekend is here. There’s no better way to get started than with Planet Football’s big Saturday quiz.

This time we’ve got questions on PSG & Bayern’s midweek humdinger, Jose Mourinho’s signings at Real Madrid, David Raya’s early years, Tottenham’s 2nd place finish and plenty more.

You know the deal here. Ten questions. All multiple-choice. You just have to click one of the four potential answers you think is correct.

The score to beat from the Planet Football office this week is X/10.

If this puts you in the mood for another quiz, why not try naming every player to score 50+ Champions League goals?

If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode.

Good luck and don’t forget to tweet us your scores @planetfutebol.

NEXT QUIZ: Can you name every club Jose Mourinho has ever managed?