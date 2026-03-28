Your weekend has arrived with Planet Football’s big quiz. This week we’ve got questions on Mohamed Salah’s Liverpool career, Roy Hodgson’s history with Bristol City, John Terry’s forgotten loan move, World Cup qualifiers and plenty more.

You know the deal with these. Ten questions. All multiple-choice. You just have to click one of the four potential answers you think is correct.

The score to beat from the Planet Football HQ on this one is 9/10.

If this puts you in the mood for another quiz, why not try name every 2000s Golden Boot winner from Europe’s top five leagues?

If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode.

Good luck and don’t forget to tweet us your scores @planetfutebol.

NEXT QUIZ: Can you name all 21 teams that Roy Hodgson has managed?