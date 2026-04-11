Your weekend has arrived with Planet Football’s big quiz. This week we’ve got questions on Diego Simeone, Atletico Madrid’s last win away to Barcelona, legends of Leeds United, Harry Kane’s latest goal and a classic signing picture from the Premier League archives.

You know the drill with these quizzes. Ten questions. All multiple-choice. You just have to click one of the four potential answers you think is correct.

The score to beat from Planet Football headquarters on this one is 6/10.

If this puts you in the mood for another quiz, why not try name every player to score 10+ Champions League goals for PSG?

If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode.

Good luck and don’t forget to tweet us your scores @planetfutebol.

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