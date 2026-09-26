These two feature this week.

It’s the weekend. You know the drill. Time for Planet Football’s big quiz.

This week we’ve got questions on Erling Haaland’s ridiculous international goalscoring record, surprise footballing actors, Raphinha’s early years, the UEFA Nations League and more

Our score to beat is 8/10.

If you fancy having a go at another quiz after this, why not try naming every player on Pele’s bonkers FIFA 100 list from 2004?

If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode.

Good luck and don’t forget to tweet us your scores @planetfutebol.

NEXT QUIZ: Name each Premier League club’s highest-rated player on EA FC 27

