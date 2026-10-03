The weekend is here. You know the deal. Time for Planet Football’s big quiz.

This week we’ve got questions on Cristiano Ronaldo’s international record, Lionel Messi’s Argentina debut, UEFA Nations League finalists, La Liga’s infamous Burger King strip, birthday boy Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Lamine Yamal’s potential Ballon d’Or record and more.

Our score to beat is a measly 6/10. Tough one, this week.

If you fancy having a go at another quiz after this, why not try and name every manager that Cristiano Ronaldo has played under?

If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode.

Good luck and don’t forget to tweet us your scores @planetfutebol.

NEXT QUIZ: Can you name every manager to have won the Premier League title?

