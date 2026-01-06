West Ham United’s love affair with the nation of Argentina continues with their latest signing, pictured above. But can you name every Argentinian to represent the club in the Premier League?

In their unveiling video for the striker signed from Lazio, West Ham leaned heavily on the Argentinian connection, paying homage to some of the memorable Argentinian ballers who have worn the iconic claret and blue kit over the years.

We’ve given you 10 minutes to name them all and an asterisk denotes the player is currently part of the Hammers’ squad.

The only clue you’re getting is the number of Premier League appearances (and goals), but we have listed them in chronological order of when they originally joined the club. That might help you plug a few gaps.

