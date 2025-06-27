West Ham United have broken their transfer record 15 times in the Premier League era. But can you name every one of those players?

We’re sure you’ll be able to name the striker pictured above, currently the Hammers’ record signing, but what about all the other big-name signings who arrived in east London for a record-breaking fee before him?

If you’re after another challenge after this one, why not try and name West Ham’s top Premier League goalscorer for every initial?

If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode.

Good luck, and don’t forget to tweet us your scores at @planetfutebol.

NEXT QUIZ: Can you name West Ham’s top 25 Premier League appearance makers?