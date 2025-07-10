West Ham United have sold some big-name players in recent seasons – but can you name their 10 most expensive sales of all time?

We’ve given you five minutes to name them and have listed the fee paid and the year the deal was completed as clues.

Note: we’ve only included the initial transfer fee and not any add-ons.

If you're after another challenge after this one, why not try and name West Ham's 20 most expensive transfers in history?

