Wigan Athletic played in the Premier League for eight successive seasons between 2005 and 2013 – but can you name their top goalscorers from that run?

Promoted under Paul Jewell in the mid-2000s, the Latics were expected to be a one-season wonder in the top-flight.

But Dave Whelan had bankrolled the club into the limelight and a succession of canny buys helped Wigan trade punches with the giants of English football for eight glorious years.

Some fine players played for the club during their Premier League stay and we’d like you to name every player to score 10 or more goals for Wigan in the competition. You have 10 minutes to do so.

