Arsenal’s famous Hale End academy has developed countless iconic footballers over the years. But how well do you know the Gunners’ homegrown talent? Can you name these 10 Arsenal academy graduates from their Wikipedia career path?

You know the drill by now. Below we’ve listed 10 screencaps from Wikipedia featuring the career path section of 10 different players. Your task is to tell us each one. This week’s theme is that they all came up through Arsenal’s academy.

Not all of these players went on to play for the senior team, while others became legends at Highbury or The Emirates. Some started out elsewhere before joining Arsenal’s youth ranks a bit later.

To answer the question, all you need to do is to type their name. The surname will suffice. The score to beat from the Planet Football office for this one is 9/10.

If this puts you in the mood for another quiz, why not have a go at last week’s Wiki quiz on Champions League winners? Alternatively, have a go at our Ultimate Arsenal Quiz.

If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode.

Good luck, and don’t forget to tweet us your scores @planetfutebol.

NEXT QUIZ: Can you name Arsenal’s top 30 Premier League goalscorers?