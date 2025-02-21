Bayern Munich might be nicknamed FC Hollywood for their glamour and penchant for making superstar signings, but few clubs in European football have produced and developed as many elite-level footballers over the years as the Bundesliga giants.

But how well do you know their academy graduates? Could you name 10 of them purely from the career they went on to have?

That’s the task you’ve been set in the latest edition of our famous Wikipedia footballer quiz series.

You know the drill by now. We’ve got 10 screencaps from the career path section of a player’s Wikipedia page. Your job is to tell us who that player is. This week’s theme is that they all came through Bayern’s academy.

Some are absolute icons of the game. Others will really get you thinking. Ane one in particular you’ll have to piece the answer together almost entirely from the years and number of appearances.

You don’t need to be a history buff for this one, with each and every player from the past 30 years or so – bringing it right up to currently-active youngsters today.

To answer the question, all you need to do is to type their name. The surname will suffice. The score to beat from the Planet Football office for this one is 8/10.

