We all know about the likes of Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Zinedine Zidane and Ronaldo Nazario, but how many Ballon d’Or winners can you name from their career path?

We’ve put together 10 screencaps of 10 legendary footballers who were all voted as the best in the world at one stage in their career. Can you tell us who they are?

While we tend to focus on the modern era in our quizzes, we’ve mixed things up a bit here – historical knowledge is required for this one.

Most of the recent winners and ultra-famous icons like Messi and Ronaldo would be too easy, so we’ve picked out 10 names from across the entire history of France Football’s prestigious award.

To answer the question, all you need to do is type their name. The surname will suffice.

