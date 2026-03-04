Chelsea absolutely loved buying and loaning out players in the 2010s. Their loan army was (in)famous.

Last time out we put together a Guess The Wikipedia Footballer quiz on serial loanees who never settled anywhere.

We could have easily gone exclusively with Chelsea players from the 2010s, so voila. A fresh quiz is born.

You know how these quizzes work by now, right? We’ve taken 10 screencaps from a player’s Wikipedia career path section. Your job is to tell us which player the screencap belongs to.

To answer the question, all you need to do is type their name. The surname will suffice.

The score to beat from Planet Football towers for this one is 5/10.

