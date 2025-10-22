The latest edition of our famous Wikipedia footballer quiz has arrived. This week we’re asking you to name 10 footballers who have collected European clubs like stickers – but do you know these journeymen?

This lot aren’t necessarily European, but they certainly know the European game – each and every one of them has an immensely well-stamped passport, having turned out for clubs in Europe’s top leagues alongside some more far-flung corners of the footballing world.

Some of these are iconic figures we reckon your nan could name. Others will get you thinking a lot more. Full marks is achievable but difficult.

You know the drill by now. We’ve taken 10 screencaps from a player’s Wikipedia career path section. Your job is to tell us which player the screencap belongs to.

To answer the question, all you need to do is type their name. The surname will suffice.

The score to beat from Planet Football towers for this one is 6/10. Tough one, this.

