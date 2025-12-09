The latest edition of our famous Wikipedia footballer quiz has arrived. This week, it’s a Barcelona special, with 10 players you might have forgotten turned out for the Catalan club.

Forget your massive money signings, all-time legends and cult heroes. That’d be too easy.

This time around we’ve gone for 10 players who briefly played for Barcelona, but made more of an impression elsewhere (if they made any impression at all).

You know the deal by now. We’ve taken 10 screencaps from a player’s Wikipedia career path section. Your job is to tell us which player the screencap belongs to.

To answer the question, all you need to do is type their name. The surname will suffice.

The score to beat from Planet Football towers for this one is 6/10.

