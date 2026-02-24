Few things are more indicative of modern football than the serial loanee.

You know the type; an afterthought of every transfer deadline day, who seem to spend more time at airports than their parent club’s training ground.

That particularly niche genre of footballer gave us the idea for our latest Wikipedia Footballer Quiz.

This time around we’ve gone for 10 players who spent the bulk of – or at least a very good portion of – their career failing to find a permanent home, moving from loan to loan.

You know the drill with these quizzes. We’ve taken 10 screencaps from a player’s Wikipedia career path section. Your job is to tell us which player the screencap belongs to.

To answer the question, all you need to do is type their name. The surname will suffice.

The score to beat from Planet Football towers for this one is 5/10.

