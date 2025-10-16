The latest edition of our famous Wikipedia footballer quiz is here. This week we’re asking you to name 10 famous faces that you (probably) forgot ever played in the Premier League.

We’ve put together a list of 10 famous faces who had a rather forgettable stint in the Premier League. All of them had a more notable career elsewhere; either as a manager after hanging up their boots, or – in most cases – considerably more success abroad.

You know the drill by now. We’ve taken 10 screencaps from a player’s Wikipedia career path section. Your job is to tell us which player the screencap belongs to.

To answer the question, all you need to do is type their name. The surname will suffice.

The score to beat from Planet Football towers for this one is 5/10. Tough one, this.

