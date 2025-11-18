It’s the biggest prize in football – but how well do you really know the players who’ve conquered the world? Think you can identify these 10 World Cup winners purely from the twists and turns of their club careers?

That’s the test we’ve cooked up for you here. As always, we’ve pulled together 10 Wikipedia career-path screengrabs, each belonging to a different player. The theme this time: every one of them has lifted the World Cup.

We haven’t included their nations or international stats, but we’re sure you’ll be able to fill in the blanks.

To help you out further, we’ve included one winner from each of the last 10 World Cups and listed them in chronological order. So your historical knowledge only needs to go back as far as 1986.

We’ve decided against including any ultra-iconic obvious names like Lionel Messi or Zinedine Zidane. But likewise, we haven’t gone with any obscure, long-forgotten bench-warmers who barely played a role.

All you need to do is enter their name – just the surname will do. And for reference, the score to beat from Planet Football HQ is a 6/10. Reckon you can beat that?

