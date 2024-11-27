It’s arguably the greatest competition in club football, but how well do you know the Champions League? Reckon you can name these 10 players who’ve lifted the trophy purely from their career paths?

That’s the challenge we’re setting you here. You know the drill by now. We’ve taken 10 screengrabs from Wikipedia, featuring the career path section of 10 different players. This week’s theme is that all 10 of them have all won the Champions League.

To answer the question, all you need to do is to type their name. The surname will suffice. The score to beat from Planet Football towers for this one is 7/10.

Good luck, and don’t forget to tweet us your scores @planetfutebol.

