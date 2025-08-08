The latest edition of our famous Wikipedia Football Quiz has arrived. This week’s test is to tell us the identities of 10 footballers, all of whom are Championship cult heroes.

You know the drill with these quizzes by now. We’ve got 10 screencaps from the career path section of a player’s Wikipedia page. Your job is to tell us who that player is.

This week’s theme is that they’re all cult heroes from the Championship.

Many of these players did play at a higher and/or lower level, but it would be fair to say that life in the second tier is what’s defined their careers – be it scoring goals, producing their best football or being dependable stalwarts who looked at home in the Championship for years.

To answer the question, all you need to do is type their name. The surname will suffice.

