The Club World Cup is officially underway. We thought that the perfect opportunity to put together a fresh Wikipedia Footballer Quiz all about players competing at FIFA’s flagship summer tournament.

You understand how these quizzes work by now, right? We’ve given you 10 screencaps from the career path section of a player’s Wikipedia page. Your job is to tell us who that player is.

The theme this time around is that they’re all players who have officially been named in squads competing at the 2025 Club World Cup. You’ll obviously have their current club in the Wiki career path, but you’ll have to piece together each player’s identity from their past.

Our score to beat from Planet Football towers is 8/10.

Once you’ve had a go at this one, why not have a go at our last Wikipedia Footballer Quiz on famous transfers? Alternatively, try and name every club to have won the Club World Cup?

If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode.

Good luck, and don’t forget to tweet us your scores at @planetfutebol.

NEXT QUIZ: Can you name all 32 teams to have qualified for 2025 Club World Cup?

