Guess The Wikipedia Footballer #5: Can you name these 10 England internationals?

Welcome to Planet Football’s latest Wikipedia football quiz – with this week’s edition featuring 10 England internationals.

Alongside the usual club career paths, this time we’ve also included their international records, both at youth and senior levels, for the Three Lions.

We’ve gone with a range of difficulties here. You won’t find any super-obvious England greats like Harry Kane or David Beckham. They’re all of the modern era, going back to 1990. Some of these had great England careers. Others had very good club careers but made very little impact on the international stage.

You’ll also notice that some of these represented other nations at youth level, while one even went on to represent another national team after appearing for England. We’ve included a couple of one-cap wonders here to really get you scratching your head alongside some other more famous and noteworthy players.

To answer the question, all you need to do is to type their name. The surname will suffice. The score to beat from Planet Football HQ for this one is 10/10.

