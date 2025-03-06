Our latest Wikipedia Footballer Quiz is here, and this week your task is to try and name 10 Europa League and UEFA Cup cult heroes purely from their career stops.

We love a bit of the Europa League here are Planet Football. The thinking man’s Champions League, we (may or may not) call it. But how well do you know Europe’s secondary cup competition?

You know the drill by now. We’ve got 10 screencaps from the career path section of a player’s Wikipedia page. Your job is to tell us who that player is. This week’s theme is that they’re all cult heroes from the UEFA Cup and Europa League.

Quite a few of these lifted the trophy. Others featured in memorable runs deep into the latter stages. Some have just been frequent fixtures for a sustained period of time, while some enjoyed iconic, career-defining moments in the competition.

A lot of these players inevitably also featured in the Champions League at some point, but we’ve attempted to keep this limited to players who were more at that kind of not-quite-top level for most of their careers.

We’ve kept this modern era only (1990 onwards), but there are a few names from the UEFA Cup era. Some of these are pretty easy, while others we’d expect only experts to get.

To answer the question, all you need to do is to type their name. The surname will suffice. The score to beat from the Planet Football office for this one is 5/10.

