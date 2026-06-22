Planet Football’s latest Wikipedia Footballer Quiz has arrived – and this one’s all about stalwarts of international football.

The World Cup has thrown up a timely reminder of those players, like the fella above, who we almost exclusively associate with their national team. We barely think of their club careers, which gave us this fiendish idea for a quiz.

We’ve taken 10 screengrabs from 10 footballers’ Wikipedia career path section – but to make it extra difficult we’ve only included their club careers.

You can probably guess each player’s national team from where they started out, or possibly ended their career, but not necessarily.

Your job is to tell us which footballer each screencap belongs to. To answer the question, all you need to do is type their name. The surname is enough.

The score to beat from Planet Football headquarters for this one is 6/10.

If this puts you in the mood for another challenge, why not have a go at old classic Wiki quiz on World Cup winners?

If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode.

Good luck, and don’t forget to tweet us your scores @planetfutebol.

NEXT QUIZ: Guess The Wikipedia Footballer: Can you name these 10 World Cup cult heroes?

