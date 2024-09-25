Guess The Wikipedia Footballer #3: Can you name these 10 footballers that played under Jose Mourinho?

Jose Mourinho has worked with some wonderful footballers during his glittering managerial career – but how well do you know the lesser lights that worked under the Portuguese coach?

We’ve compiled a new quiz featuring 10 players who played under Jose Mourinho, from his humble beginnings in Portugal to his latest job at Fenerbahce. Each question is a screencap of their career path on Wikipedia, and your job is to tell us who they are.

You’re not getting any ultra-obvious ones like Lampard or Ronaldo here.

But there are a range of difficulties – a fair few are fairly straightforward, whereby we’d expect anyone with a cursory knowledge of Mourinho’s career to get. Others are trickier and will get you thinking.

You ought to have at least heard of most if not all of these, we’d have thought, with no ultra-obscure one-appearance nobodies included.

To answer the question, all you need to do is to type their name. The surname will suffice, if applicable. The score to beat from Planet Football HQ for this one is 8/10.

If you’re after another quiz after this one, why have a go on our last Wikipedia Footballers Quiz on Champions League cult heroes or alternatively have a go at our naming every player Jose Mourinho signed in the Premier League for £10m+?

If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode.

Good luck, and don’t forget to tweet us your score at @planetfutebol.

NEXT QUIZ: The Ultimate Jose Mourinho Quiz: 30 tricky questions to test your knowledge of the Special One