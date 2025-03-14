Planet Football’s famous Wikipedia Football Quiz is here. Your challenge is to tell us the identities of 10 footballers, all of whom have lifted the League Cup. Good luck.

You know the deal with these quizzes by now. We’ve got 10 screencaps from the career path section of a player’s Wikipedia page. Your job is to tell us who that player is. This week’s theme is that they’ve all won the League Cup.

To answer the question, all you need to do is to type their name. The surname will suffice. The score to beat from Planet Football HQ for this one is X/10.

You don’t need a ton of historical knowledge for this one; we’ve gone modern era (1990 onwards) only. You don’t have to cast your mind back as far as the Milk and Littlewoods eras, but Rumbelows, Coca-Cola, Worthington’s, Carling, Capital One and Carabao are your named sponsors who feature.

Each and every one of these players has got their hands on the trophy and featured in the final, although not all of them started. Some are giants of English football we’d expect anyone to get, while others might have you scratching your head.

If this puts you in the mood for another quiz, why not have a go at last week’s Wiki quiz on Europa League cult heroes? Alternatively, have a go at naming every club to have won the League Cup?

If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode.

Good luck, and don’t forget to tweet us your scores @planetfutebol.

NEXT QUIZ: Can you name every sponsor of the League Cup?