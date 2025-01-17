Lionel Messi has played with a range of great and not-so-great players over the course of his legendary career, but can you name 10 of his team-mates purely from their career path?

That’s the challenge we’re setting you here, with 10 players who have had the great privilege of sharing the pitch with the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner.

You know the drill by now. We’ve got 10 screencaps from the career path section of a player’s Wikipedia page. Your job is to tell us who that player is. This week’s theme is that they’ve all played alongside Messi.

We’ve only included the club careers of the player in question, but that’s not to say each and every player played alongside Messi at club level. If they don’t overlap with Messi at a particular club, you can make a pretty educated guess over their nationality.

There’s the full breadth of Messi’s career here, from his early days in Barcelona’s reserves to his twilight years at Inter Miami.

There are some tricky ones in here in amongst the more famous faces, while we haven’t included any mega-obvious team-mates like Sergio Busquets or Luis Suarez.

If you’ve followed Messi’s career closely, we’d expect you to get at least 7/10 on this one. But full marks will likely only be achieved if you really know ball.

If this puts you in the mood for another quiz, why not try our Wikipedia quiz on Barcelona’s La Masia graduates? Or alternatively, have a go at our Ultimate Lionel Messi Quiz?

If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode.

Good luck, and don’t forget to tweet us your score at @planetfutebol.

NEXT QUIZ: Can you name the 20 players who have made the most appearances alongside Lionel Messi?