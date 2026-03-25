Our latest Wikipedia footballer quiz is here, and this one is another manager’s special.

This time around, we’ve picked out 10 managers who are currently in charge of different national teams around the world.

We’ve taken 10 screencaps from each manager’s Wikipedia career path section – but only from their playing days. Nothing from their post-playing coaching career is included.

Your job is to tell us which manager the screencap belongs to.

To answer the question, all you need to do is type their name. The surname is enough.

We’ve made this one pretty tough, with a few particularly tricky answers you might have no idea are currently working in far-flung corners of the world.

The score to beat from Planet Football headquarters for this one is 7/10.

If this puts you in the mood for another quiz, why not have a go at last week’s Wikipedia quiz on Champions League managers? Or, alternatively, an old classic on World Cup winners?

If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode.

Good luck, and don’t forget to tweet us your scores @planetfutebol.

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