Legendary footballers including the likes of Paul Gascoigne and Peter Beardsley have developed their skills in Newcastle United’s academy over the years. But can you tell us these 10 homegrown Newcastle academy graduates purely from their Wikipedia career path section?

That’s the challenge we’re setting you here in the latest edition of our famous Wikipedia footballer quiz series.

You know the drill by now. We’ve got 10 screencaps from the career path section of a player’s Wikipedia page. Your job is to tell us who that player is. This week’s theme is that they all came through Newcastle’s academy.

All are in the relatively modern era, post-2000, so no historical knowledge is required.

Some made hundreds of appearances for their beloved boyhood club while others only made a handful before going elsewhere.

Not all of them hailed from Tyneside originally, so keep an eye out for other, earlier academies listed.

Some of these are dead easy, where we’d expect the most fairweather Newcastle fan to get the right answer, while others will test even the most die-hard obsessives.

To answer the question, all you need to do is to type their name. The surname will suffice. The score to beat from the Planet Football office for this one is 5/10.

If this puts you in the mood for another quiz, have a go at naming every player to score 10+ Premier League goals for the Magpies?

If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode.

Good luck, and don’t forget to tweet us your scores @planetfutebol.

READ NEXT: Can you name every player to wear No. 9 for Newcastle in the Premier League?