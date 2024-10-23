Pep Guardiola has long since secured his legacy as one of the greatest managers in the history of football. But how well do you know his career? Can you name these 10 players that played under the legendary Catalan coach from their career paths alone?

You ought to know the drill by now. We’ve taken 10 screengrabs from Wikipedia, featuring the career path section for 10 different players. This week’s theme is that they all played under Pep Guardiola.

We’ve gone across his career, starting out with a tricky one from Pep’s Barca B days through to his wildly successful stints in the dugouts of Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Manchester City.

This one’s pretty difficult – you won’t find any mega-obvious answers like Lionel Messi, Robert Lewandowski or Kevin De Bruyne – but we reckon most if not all of these should be gettable. There aren’t any ridiculously obscure academy graduates who played two minutes in a cup competition before disappearing off the face of the earth.

Some of these only played a peripheral role under Guardiola’s guidance before (or after) making a name for themselves elsewhere, while others featured regularly under the era-defining tactician.

To answer the question, all you need to do is to type their name. The surname will suffice. The score to beat from the Planet Football office for this one is 8/10.

