A very warm welcome to your latest edition of Planet Football’s famous Wikipedia Football Quiz. This time around we’re asking you the identities of 10 players who have a Premier League winner’s medal to their name.

You know how these quizzes work by now, right? We’ve given you 10 screencaps from the career path section of a player’s Wikipedia page. Your job is to tell us who that player is. This week’s theme is that they’ve all won the Premier League

To answer the question, all you need to do is type their name. The surname will suffice. The score to beat from Planet Football HQ for this one is 7/10.

We’ve gone from a range of eras and every club that’s won the Premier League is represented with at least one player. They’re listed in chronological order and we’ve tried to avoid the most obvious names everyone will know.

Some of these are relatively straightforward, others will get you thinking a bit more.

If this puts you in the mood for another quiz, why not have a go at our Wiki quiz on FA Cup winners? Alternatively, have a go at our Ultimate Premier League Nostalgia Quiz on classic Barclaysmen?

If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode.

NEXT QUIZ: Can you name every club that competed in the ‘Barclays era’ Premier League?