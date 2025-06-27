The latest edition of Planet Football’s famous Wikipedia Footballer Quiz is here. This week’s edition is a transfer special.

You know how these quizzes work by now, right? We’ve given you 10 screencaps from the career path section of a player’s Wikipedia page. Your job is to tell us who that player is.

This week’s theme is that each and every one of these players signed for a club-record fee. All of these, at the time of writing in June 2025, remain a club’s record signing to this day.

Our score to beat from the Planet Football office is 8/10.

Once you’ve had a go at this one, why not have a go at our last Wikipedia Footballer Quiz on Club World Cup players? Alternatively, try naming the 30 most expensive transfers between Premier League clubs?

If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode.

Good luck, and don’t forget to tweet us your scores at @planetfutebol.