Welcome to the third edition of our bumper Ultimate Wikipedia Footballer Quiz series – we hope you know your 1990s footballers.

You know the drill with these quizzes. We’ve taken screencaps from Wikipedia, and your task is to tell us which player the career path belongs to. This time around, there are THIRTY players to get you thinking.

This one is pure general knowledge. The theme is that every player featured spent the bulk of their career, or most memorable playing years, in the 1990s.

There’s a heavy focus on memorable players and cult heroes who represented Premier League and top European clubs, but one or two will test your knowledge further afield.

To make this extra tough, we haven’t included any national team appearances, but you can usually work out their nationality from where a player began (and sometimes ended) their club career.

The score to beat from the Planet Football headquarters for this one is 18/30.

