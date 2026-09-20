Wolves and West Brom aren't exactly the best of friends.

It’s safe to say that Wolves and West Brom aren’t exactly the best of friends – but can you name everybody who has played for both clubs since 1992?

We’ve given you 10 minutes and the years that each player turned out at Molineux or The Hawthorns.

And, if this gets you in the mood for another quiz, have a go at naming every player to score 10+ Premier League goals for Wolves.

If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode.

Good luck, and don’t forget to tweet us your scores @planetfutebol.

NEXT QUIZ: Can you name every West Brom manager since 2000?

