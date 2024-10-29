Can you name every winner of the Women’s Ballon d’Or?

The Ballon d’Or doesn’t quite have as long a history in the women’s game as it does in the men’s – so naming every player to pick up the prestigious Ballon d’Or Feminin ought to be easy, right?

France Football launched the Women’s Ballon d’Or back in 2018, with five ceremonies taking place since then and no award in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. So here’s a short and sweet quiz – just five to get.

Your only clues are the year of the award and the club that each player was representing at the time of the ceremony.

