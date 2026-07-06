Planet Football’s latest Wikipedia Footballer Quiz has arrived – and this one’s a special about players who have caught the eye at the 2026 World Cup.

One of the best things about the World Cup is lesser-known players who nobody had heard of before the tournament stepping up and holding their own against the elite-level superstars they’re sharing a pitch with.

That inspired us to put together our latest quiz, focused on the club careers of those players who’ve made a name for themselves this summer.

We’ve taken 10 screengrabs from 10 footballers’ Wikipedia career path section – but to make it extra difficult we’ve only included their club careers. You can probably guess each player’s national team from where they started out, but not necessarily.

Your job is to tell us which footballer each screencap belongs to. To answer the question, all you need to do is type their name. The surname is enough.

The score to beat from Planet Football HQ for this one is 6/10.

If this puts you in the mood for another challenge, why not have a go at old classic Wiki quiz on World Cup winners?

If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode.

Good luck, and don’t forget to tweet us your scores @planetfutebol.

NEXT QUIZ: Guess The Wikipedia Footballer: Can you name these 10 World Cup cult heroes?

