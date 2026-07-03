A total of 21 players have scored three or more goals at the 2026 World Cup – but how many of them can you name?

The superstars have turned up, with seven big-name players on four or more goals in what’s turning out to be an all-timer of a Golden Boot race.

We’re sure you’ll be able to name the superstar names at the top of the charts, but can you name every player to have notched two or more goals? That’s a serious challenge, and we’re giving you 15 minutes to give it a go.

The only clues you’re getting is the national team they’re representing and the total number of goals they’ve scored at the tournament.

If this puts you in the mood for another quiz, then try naming every nation that has ever taken part in a World Cup.

If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode.

Good luck and don’t forget to tweet us your scores @planetfutebol.

NEXT QUIZ: Can you name every club with 10+ players at the 2026 World Cup?