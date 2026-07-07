The United States are part of the World Cup furniture these days – but can you name every team to have knocked them out?

We’ve given you 10 minutes and both the year and the round of elimination. For the group stage exits, we’re asking you to name every team who progressed at their expense.

If this gives you the taste for another challenge, why not try and name the top American appearance makers in Premier League history?

If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode.

Good luck, and don’t forget to tweet us your scores @planetfutebol.

NEXT QUIZ: Can you name the top Premier League goalscorer for every nationality?