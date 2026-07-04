Every footballer dreams of playing in the World Cup knockout stages – but can you name every country to have reached the last 16?

We’ve given you 20 minutes and the year of each country’s most recent last 16 appearance. The round was only introduced in 1986, which should sharpen the mind somewhat.

If this puts you in the mood for another quiz, then try naming every nation that has ever taken part in a World Cup.

If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode.

Good luck and don’t forget to tweet us your scores @planetfutebol.

NEXT QUIZ: Can you name every club with 10+ players at the 2026 World Cup?